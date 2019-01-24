Two Hubbard councilmen, businessmen run for mayor

By samantha phillips

Two Hubbard councilmen with years of business experience are vying to be Hubbard’s next mayor.

Mayor John Darko, who has held the position since 2012, announced late last year that he will be retiring after his current term, which ends this year.

Councilmen Ben Kyle and Tim O’Hara are both running for mayor as Democratic candidates.

The next Hubbard mayor will take office in 2020. Feb. 6 is the filing deadline for candidates to run in the May 7 primary election.

Kyle, the city finance committee chairman, served as the 1st Ward councilman from 2013-2016 and now serves as a councilman at large because he moved out of the ward.

“I’ve had the privilege over the last handful of years to help maintain the current spending structure so we can pave our streets, do infrastructure projects, improve people’s quality of life while still having money to maintain the city,” he said.

He has been vice president of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home since 2009, and worked at the family business since 1998.

“Working with Mayor Darko and being able to learn from him and getting a feel for the office itself has inspired me to take the city to the next level,” he said.

O’Hara, 2nd Ward councilman, has served for 11 years and is the chairman of the city safety committee. He also has owned Rehab Placement Services, a company that helps disabled workers find re-employment or receive work training through worker’s compensation, since 2004.

He is a member of the Eagle Joint Fire District Board of Trustees, was vice president of the Hubbard Community Youth League for four years and has coached local youth sports for several years.

O’Hara said his “leadership skills, ability to work with people and get things done” are his main strengths.

Kyle serves on several community and county boards, including the Citizens Advisory Board for Eastgate Regional Council of Government; the Hubbard Community Fund, where he is the chairman of finance; and the Trumbull County Senior Services Advisory Committee, where he is chairman.

One of his strengths, Kyle said, is his business and finance background. He said some of his goals as mayor would be to continue Hubbard’s business growth and pursue more grant money to fund projects.

Continuing the upgrade of the wastewater plant is important, he said, and he suggested the city could replace old waterlines.

Investing in modernizing the city’s infrastructure could be helpful in bringing in new businesses, he said.

“Are we a business friendly community? Of course,” he said. “It’s a great community to raise your family in, and a great place to start your business, as well.”

One of O’Hara’s biggest goals is to promote safety in the community. He added he has been researching and looking into ways the police and fire department could expand its staff and resources.

O’Hara said, if elected mayor, he also wants to continue maintaining the road paving and infrastructure projects in the city.

“I would like to proceed on with how Mayor Darko has handled things,” he said.

Having Interstate 80 and a railroad line intersect Hubbard could be a huge asset in promoting businesses interested in coming to the city, he said.

When asked what one of the highlights of his time with the city has been, he said he was involved in the city’s decision to transfer its emergency dispatching to Trumbull County in 2012 when other communities also were looking to consolidate with the county. The move saved the city money.

He also helped institute the 2nd Ward’s neighborhood block watch.

“I’m excited for the chance to lead the community,” he said. “It’s been a goal of mine to run for mayor for quite some time.”

Kyle’s uncle and father were fire chiefs, and he said that inspired him. He thanked his wife and family for encouraging him.

“I’ve watched my family serve the community and dedicate themselves to the concept of serving,” he said.