Congo gets new leader in country's 1st peaceful power change

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in as Congo's president on Thursday, marking the country's first peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium nearly 60 years ago, and immediately pledged tolerance and announced the imminent release of all political prisoners.

The 55-year-old takes over from Joseph Kabila, who led the vast Central African country since 2001. Kabila quietly watched from behind mirrored sunglasses the extraordinary scene of an opposition leader becoming president. When Kabila left the dais, some in the crowd booed.

Tshisekedi called national reconciliation "one of our priorities" as questions remained about the disputed Dec. 30 election. Congolese largely appeared relieved to witness a peaceful change of power in a country with a history of violent overthrows.

Congo's first leader, Patrice Lumumba, was removed in a military coup and assassinated in 1961. Mobutu Sese Seko ruled for more than three decades but was overthrown in 1997 by rebel leader Laurent Kabila, who was assassinated in 2001. Kabila's son, Joseph, took over at age 29.

Tshisekedi has inherited much goodwill with the legacy of his own father, the late opposition icon Etienne, who pursued the presidency for decades. Tshisekedi in his speech called him "president," to wild cheers, acknowledging his defiant declaration after losing the disputed 2011 election to Kabila.

Tshisekedi's father had posed such a charismatic challenge that after he died in Belgium in 2017, Congo's government did not allow his body to be brought home. His son's spokesman has said that will be corrected soon.