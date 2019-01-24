Births


January 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Esther Garcia and Kane Turner, Warren, girl, Jan. 22.

Justin and Jana Coffin, Canfield, girl, Jan. 22.

Daniel and Megan Garnes, Columbiana, boy, Jan. 22.

Matthew and Amanda Narducci, Canfield, girl, Jan. 22.

Amanda Gabrelcik and Heath Shiflett, Struthers, boy, Jan. 22.

Andrew and Corey Goist, Fowler, boy, Jan. 22.

Nathan and Stacey Conley, East Liverpool, girl, Jan. 22.

Cassandra Beachum and Juan Vazquez, Youngstown, girl, Jan. 22.

St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Lindsey Campbell and Joseph Snowden III, Cortland, boy, Jan. 18.

Eric and Michelle Allen, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 22.

