Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Esther Garcia and Kane Turner, Warren, girl, Jan. 22.
Justin and Jana Coffin, Canfield, girl, Jan. 22.
Daniel and Megan Garnes, Columbiana, boy, Jan. 22.
Matthew and Amanda Narducci, Canfield, girl, Jan. 22.
Amanda Gabrelcik and Heath Shiflett, Struthers, boy, Jan. 22.
Andrew and Corey Goist, Fowler, boy, Jan. 22.
Nathan and Stacey Conley, East Liverpool, girl, Jan. 22.
Cassandra Beachum and Juan Vazquez, Youngstown, girl, Jan. 22.
St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Lindsey Campbell and Joseph Snowden III, Cortland, boy, Jan. 18.
Eric and Michelle Allen, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 22.
