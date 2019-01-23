Youngstown woman says she was robbed of $300

YOUNGSTOWN

A city woman told police someone held her up outside her home and stole $300.

The robbery occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a city police report.

The woman claimed she was walking toward her home near the intersection of Ohio and Upland avenues when an unidentified black male with dreads and facial hair wearing a black coat and grey sweatpants approached her from behind, stuck an unknown object into her back and said "freeze," according to the report.

He then took the cash from her pocket and called for a cab which took him from the area, the report states. Officers patrolled the area they believed he went, but did not find him.