Youngstown schools could have new CEO selected by late April

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District could have its new chief executive officer selected by late April.

The school district has entered a contract with Finding Leaders, an Sagamore Hills, Ohio, search firm, to find a new CEO.

Krish Mohip, CEO since the summer of 2016, has announced that he’s not seeking an extension when his contract expires July 31. The district will pay Finding Leaders about $23,000.

Advertising to fill the position will begin this week with the application deadline set for March 22.

Finding Leaders will conduct meetings with stakeholder focus groups to gather input and to learn about what various community groups want to see in the next school district leader, beginning in the week of Feb. 4.

Focus groups may include parents, students, teachers, staff, administrators, community groups, elected officials, clergy and representatives of area service organizations.

Finding Leaders is expected to present a list of semi-finalists to the commission by April 4 with a first round of interviews set for week of April 8.

A second round of stakeholder interviews is planned for the week of April 22 with the selection of CEO and the negotiation of his or her contract April 26.

YCSD’s new CEO will be introduced to the community April 30 with a contract beginning by Aug. 1.

Anyone interested in the CEO position may contact Finding Leaders through its website, www.findingleaders.com, or by phone at 216-225-2787.