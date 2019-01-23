Youngstown to hire $25,000 financial consultant

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control plans Thursday to rehire Michael Abouserhal as a financial consultant for up to $25,000 for an interim period.

Abouserhal, who will be paid $150 an hour, will assess the city’s financial condition, evaluate the proposed 2019 budget, evaluate the long-term budgetary forecast, help with the selection of a finance director and provide advise on what the city will do regarding the possibility of having to pay about $5.5 million from its general fund for money it inappropriately spent from its water, wastewater and sanitary funds for economic-development projects.

Abouserhal was hired last year by the city to provide a long-term analysis of its financial situation.