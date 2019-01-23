City aims to market complex, engage citizens

Community engagement and inclusion coordinator will earn $40K annually

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The city is looking to hire a community engagement and inclusion coordinator to give Youngstown residents more of a voice in the riverfront entertainment complex that’s under construction as well as the Covelli Centre.

The person hired will gather community feedback and work to get people more involved with the entertainment facilities that include the 22-acre riverfront park and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater along the Mahoning River.

The position’s primary objective is to work directly with community groups, churches, neighborhood associations and downtown businesses to build relationships that result in the identification and production of programs, projects and events that interest city residents, according to the job application.

“The job is to engage the community in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said Councilman Julius Oliver, D-1st, a member of the committee that will hire and oversee the engagement and inclusion coordinator. “The city hasn’t been overall inclusive in getting city of Youngstown residents involved at the planning level. The position is to bring the city together with the suburbs to get everyone included in what’s going on” at the facilities.

The job will pay up to $40,000 annually with the money coming from the Covelli Centre/Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater budget, Oliver said. The person hired will be a subcontractor and not receive benefits.

The deadline to apply for the job is Friday. The online application is at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M6QC5V3.

“We’re trying to engage the citizens of Youngstown,” said Eric Ryan, whose JAC Management Group runs the center and will operate the amphitheater, when it opens in June. “The idea is to engage the community about the park and amphitheater and the Covelli Centre. It’s to market the complex and to engage citizens as much as possible.”

Ryan, who is a member of the committee hiring the coordinator, said he expects a person to be selected in the next month or two.

“We want to do community events at the park and the amphitheater,” he said. “I’m excited to have a person who will engage the community.”

Oliver said: “This job is to put the focus on Youngstown.”

Other members of the committee are: Mayor Jamael Tito Brown; Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th; Jennifer Roller of the Raymond John Wean Foundation; and Kyle Miasek, the city’s interim finance director.