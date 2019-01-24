Trump changes course, will delay SOTU till shutdown over

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump says he is postponing his State of the Union address until after “the Shutdown is over,” following a standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump says in a pair of tweets tonight that he’s not looking for an alternative venue “because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber.”

Pelosi had asked Trump to delay the speech until after the shutdown, but the White House tried to ignore the request, announcing Trump would move forward with the Jan. 29 date.

But Pelosi blocked the move, telling the White House earlier today that the House would not approve a resolution allowing Trump to address a joint session of Congress.

Trump says he looks forward to giving a “great” speech “in the near future!”