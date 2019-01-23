Registration deadline is Saturday for enrichment seminar, dance in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Warriors Inc. will present “Love, Life & Relationships,” an enrichment seminar and dinner dance, Feb. 9 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

The seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the dance portion will be from 6 to 10 p.m. with check-in at 5:30. Cost is $65 per couple or $35 for an individual. The event includes continental breakfast, conference materials and live entertainment.

The seminar is designed to strengthen men and women and to equip them with essential tools to produce healthy relationships.

Register on eventbrite.com or call Tammy Hale at 330-783-5440 by Saturday.

Facilitators are Stan and Da Nang Ferrell, marriage counselors and founders of Treasures of Excellence Ministries in Austin, Texas.

Guy Burney, executive director of Youngstown’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence and founder and CEO of Thrive Development, will be the speaker.