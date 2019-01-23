POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Jan. 16

Arrest: Authorities responded to a roll-over accident near Crum Road before charging William J. Himes, 47, of Waverly Avenue, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired and obstructing official business after police said an investigation revealed he had walked away from the scene shortly afterward. Himes, who refused to submit to breath and standard field sobriety tests, also denied having been in an accident, a report indicated.

Bad check: Such a $4,600 check was reportedly presented in the 1600 block of Yolanda Place before being returned for nonsufficient funds.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Carnegie Drive resident said a 2017 Silverado vehicle was used without permission.

Theft: A loaded 9 mm firearm and money were taken from a pickup truck in the 3600 block of Highmeadow Drive.

Jan. 17

Arrest: Police responded to an incident at Austintown Elementary School on Idaho Road, where they took into custody Sheila L. McCrae, 60, of Potomac Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Campbell warrant.

Auto theft: A 2012 Ford Focus was stolen in the 500 block of Westgate Boulevard.

Criminal damaging: Two vehicles, one each in the 500 and 1000 blocks of Collins Street, were found with smashed windows.

Theft/criminal damaging: Someone in the 3800 block of Oakleigh Street smashed a car’s window and took various papers.

Arrest: While investigating suspicious activity in the 300 block of Rosemont Avenue, officers arrested Ryan M. Powell, 35, upon ascertaining Powell, of South Main Street, Austintown, was wanted on a Columbiana County Municipal Court warrant.

Auto theft: A 2011 Ford Escape was stolen in the 3800 block of Daytona Drive.

Criminal damaging: Two cars had smashed windows and were ransacked in the 3900 block of Artmar Drive, though it appeared nothing was stolen.

Fraud: A Boulder Creek Drive woman told police she gave about $82,380 to a man she had met via Facebook after he claimed to be a soldier stationed in Libya.

Theft/criminal damaging: A purse was missing from a vehicle someone in the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive had broken a window to enter.

Jan. 18

Arrest: Authorities took custody of Jolene A. Bier of Deerfield, who was wanted on a theft warrant in relation to a shoplifting situation last month at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., in which food products and a coat were stolen. Bier, 39, repeatedly self-scanned a 94 cent item in place of about $77 worth of merchandise, a report showed.

Drugs: While assisting with an investigation at a North Canfield-Niles Road motel, officers took Tiffany J. Wilson, 53, into custody on charges of possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Wilson, of Crestview Avenue Southeast, Warren, had a capped syringe, a suspected crack-cocaine pipe and a folded packet of paper that contained suspected heroin, police alleged.

Theft: Tadajasia C. Green, 25, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan about $99 worth of baby food and other merchandise while in Walmart.

Arrest: A traffic stop near Edinburgh Drive resulted in the arrest of Michael A. Greco, 49, of Redgate Lane, Austintown. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Jan. 19

Trespassing: Police filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Cody E. Stenger of Oberlin Place, Austintown, after saying Stenger, 25, was at a Parkgate Drive home, despite an officer and a resident having warned him to stay off the property.

Jan. 20

Arrest: A 16-year-old boy, no information provided, faced charges of auto theft and failure to comply with police after reportedly leading authorities on a vehicular pursuit on Mahoning and North Roanoke avenues.

Recovered property: A wallet was found in the township and taken to the police department.

Jan. 21

Theft: A 17-year-old Austintown boy was accused of stealing a $27 BB gun from Walmart and was released to the custody of his mother.

Theft: Someone stole a variety of items from Walmart.

Fraud: A Nashua Drive woman discovered $2,000 had been removed from her account.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a $400 computer from Walmart, then fled on foot.

CANFIELD

Jan. 16

Drugs: After being pulled over on North Palmyra Road, Dominique Williams, 21, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, received summonses charging her with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 18

Citation: Police on state Route 46 cited Dennis Cortes, 57, of Stewart Street, Struthers, with driving with an expired operator’s license.

Jan. 19

Citation: Officers issued a citation charging Richard Seaman Jr., 68, of Leffingwell Road, Berlin Center, with parking on South Broad Street during a snow-emergency ban.