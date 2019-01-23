Ohio teen involved in ATV crash dies of injuries

VERSAILLES, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died of injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle accident in western Ohio.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says Trevor Huber, of Versailles, died Tuesday.

Huber had been hospitalized after the ATV he was riding on Mangen Road in Darke County on Sunday afternoon went off the road and crashed in a ditch. The vehicle reportedly overturned and pinned the boy underneath.

The incident remains under investigation.