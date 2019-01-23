Ohio business recalling various meat products

WASHINGTON — Stino Da Napoli, a Rocky River, Ohio, establishment, is recalling approximately 11,392 pounds of various meat products that were produced, packed and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The ready-to-eat meat products and meat sauce items were produced from Nov. 30, 2017 through Dec. 20, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:





24-oz (1.5-lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Meat Sauce Bolognese” with lot code 181284000013.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Pasta Sauce with Bacon Fumo Del Vesuvio” with lot code 181284000303.

1.3-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEATBALLS” with lot code 181284000167.

1.2-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEAT LASAGNA” with lot code 181284000150.