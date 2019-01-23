The Latest: Trump urges Republicans to 'stick together'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging state and local Republican leaders to "stick together" on his border wall demands.

Trump had a conference call with state, local and community leaders today on the 33rd day of the partial government shutdown. During his remarks, Trump said he would not back down in his push for $5.7 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it the "right policy."

The president also acknowledged there was "pressure" due to the shutdown, but argued it was worse for Democrats. Trump said, "I think there's more pressure on them than there is on us." Polls show Trump gets most of the blame for the shutdown.

Trump said: "We need this approved. We have to stick together."