LA teachers return to schools after reaching deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers returned to work today after voting to ratify a contract deal between their union and school officials, ending a six-day strike at the nation's second-largest district.

"Great! It can't be better!" said Helen Han, a kindergarten Mandarin language teacher, as she returned to Castelar Elementary in Chinatown. "I wasn't really worried because the parents were totally behind us."

Her colleague, third-grade teacher Van Morales, said it was a joy to go back to her students.

"It's missed time that we need to make up," she said.

The Los Angeles teachers headed back to work after Denver teachers voted Tuesday to go on strike after more than a year of negotiations over base pay. While Colorado teachers have the right to strike, the state officials could intervene to delay the walkout by up to 180 days, past the current school year.

In Los Angeles, teachers and administrators greeted students with smiles, hugs and high-fives at Evelyn Thurman Gratts Elementary School.

The return to a normal day across the vast district followed days of marches and picketing and then marathon bargaining over the past weekend that led to a ratification vote Tuesday night.

The deal includes a 6 percent pay hike and a commitment to reduce class sizes over four years, according to statements from the district and the union.