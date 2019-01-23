Hunter considers run for presidency

YOUNGSTOWN

Dario Hunter, a Youngstown school board member, said he is launching an exploratory committee to run for the Green Party presidential nomination in 2020.

In a Facebook video, Hunter said: “I’m unapologetically black, proudly gay and proudly progressive. I’m everything the Republican Party is afraid of and everything the Democrats still haven’t found a place for.”

Hunter has unsuccessfully run for the 6th Ward seat on Youngstown City Council as a Democrat and for the city clerk of court’s position as an independent.

More Digest on B4