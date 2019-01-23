Charged with assault

YOUNGSTOWN

A 64-year-old Canfield man faces a charge of felonious assault after police say he hit three people.

Police said Lannie Tackett of West Main Street struck a woman in the face and head on South Richview Avenue on the West Side about 1:35 a.m. Monday after she said she wasn’t interested in having a romantic relationship with him. Police said Tackett also hit the woman’s male roommate, who has a medical condition that leaves him frail.

A police report says a neighbor came over to help and was attacked by Tackett. The neighbor defended himself by hitting Tackett, leaving the Canfield man lying on the ground in the driveway with severe facial injuries, the report states.

Tackett was found guilty in May 2004 of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his father and sentenced to one year in prison.

Theft, drug charges

BOARDMAN

Two women were arrested Friday, accused of using counterfeit money to make purchases at nine local stores, according to police reports.

Gaelle Closeille, 23, and Rolanda Lampkin, 24, both of New York, are charged with receiving stolen property and theft. Closielle also was charged with drug abuse after police found suspected marijuana in her purse, a report said.

Police recovered 42 fake $100 bills and more than $1,200 in cash when they searched Closeille and Lampkin, the report said.

Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

Fundraiser fraud

WARREN

The vice president of the Warren Little Raiders football organization reported Friday that someone apparently carried out a popcorn fundraiser without delivering the products to the purchasers.

The vice president said a volunteer asked her in August whether he could have a fundraiser to purchase a second set of uniforms for the players. The vice president told the volunteer the organization did not want to do that.

But the vice president said one woman reported she paid a student $28 Sept. 25 and never received the popcorn. Her check was cashed at a Youngstown Road gas station.

Another person paid $90 but got his or her money back, the vice president said.

She called the popcorn company and learned that it received a $283 popcorn order, but it did not send the popcorn because the bill was never paid.

Wainwright trial

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Maureen Sweeney has seated a jury in the case against a Youngstown man wounded during a shootout with city police.

Gerald M. Wainwright, 25, faces two felony counts of felonious assault and another felony count of illegally possessing a firearm.

He’s accused of firing several shots at two city police officers after they approached him for questioning Jan. 27, 2018. Wainwright was walking in the middle of the street while wearing a mask and carrying a bag, according to a report.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court with attorneys’ opening statements.

Negley driver cited

BOARDMAN

A driver for the Negley Fire Department’s rescue squad has been cited after an accident in the township, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Cody Banicki, 23, of Negley for driving through a red light at the intersection of Market Street and Western Reserve Road. Two people on board the ambulance were taken to Mercy Health Boardman after it collided with a car Monday evening.

Troopers said although the ambulance had its sirens and flashing lights on, the driver is responsible for making sure an intersection is clear before driving through it. The injuries were not serious.

Vehicle thefts, break-ins

AUSTINTOWN

Detectives continue investigating a string of a six vehicle thefts or break-ins reported last week around the township.

All thefts or break-ins were reported between the night of Jan. 16 and the following morning, according to police reports.

An unlocked 2011 Ford Escape was stolen from a home in the 3800 block of Daytona Drive; an unlocked 2012 Ford Focus was stolen from a home in the 500 block of Westgate Boulevard; a locked 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen from a home in the 3800 block of Oakleigh Avenue after its windows were shattered.

In the 3900 block of Artmar Drive, a resident reported their car’s windows also were shattered, but nothing was taken. In the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive, a purse and wallet containing debit and credit cards were taken after a vehicle’s windows were shattered; an iPhone 8 was stolen from an unlocked car next to it.

Officers who arrested a 16-year-old who stole a van and led police on a high-speed chase through the township Friday suspect the teen may be the culprit.

Warren man charged

WARREN

Charges have been filed in Warren Municipal Court against DeShae M. Tharpe, 27, of Kenwood Drive Southwest, after police say he ran from them during a traffic stop Monday night.

The charges are obstructing officials business, marijuana possession and carrying concealed weapons.

Police recovered a handgun and marijuana from a vehicle after Tharpe lost control of it and drove it into a field on Arlington Street Northwest in the 11:34 p.m. incident.

Two Warren officers saw the vehicle leaving the North End Supermarket on North Park Avenue. The car did not stop for the sidewalk, and officers tried to make a traffic stop while the vehicle was on Arlington.

But the driver, later identified as Tharpe, continued and lost control, going into an open field. That’s when Tharpe ran, police said. He got away after jumping over a 6-foot fence, police said.

Burglary charge

WARREN

Kevin L. Rigg II, 24, of Willard Avenue Southeast is being held in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond after being charged with aggravated burglary and violation of a protection order.

His ex-girlfriend told police Rigg entered her home on Burton Street Southeast at 7 a.m. Friday while she and her three children were sleeping.

Rigg went into her bedroom and asked if he could hug her. She told him to leave, and he repeatedly poked her in the forehead and pushed her against the bedroom wall while she was holding her daughter in her arms, she said.

Rigg also broke two doors and stole two of he woman’s cellphones, she said.

Police found Rigg on Adelaide Avenue Southeast and took him to jail. A not-guilty plea was entered for him in Warren Municipal Court today.

Ziglar to speak at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Tom Ziglar, personal development and leadership expert and the son of one of the world’s top motivational speakers, the late Zig Ziglar, will visit Youngstown State University 2 p.m. Thursday in the Williamson College of Business Administration auditorium, 221 N. Hazel St.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

The Zig Ziglar Corp. was founded in 1977 by Zig Ziglar, whose books, recordings, videos and live presentations reached an estimated 250 million people. His best-selling book, “See You at the Top,” has sold more than 1.7 million copies. Ziglar died in 2012.

His son, Tom, is chief executive of the company and carries on his father’s philosophy, speaking around the world to billion-dollar companies, small-business owners and prestigious academic institutions, including Cambridge and Harvard.

Parking is available in the Wick Avenue deck for a $5 fee.

Schools to host Math 24

CAMPBELL

Campbell Elementary and Middle School will host the county-wide Math 24 Competition for the fifth year at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The competition will include more than 250 students competing in math challenges. Parents and family members are invited to attend the event with their students.

Committee meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Council will have a committee-of-the-whole meeting at 5 p.m. today in the caucus room on the sixth floor of City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Ordinance meeting

LOWELLVILLE

The village ordinance committee will have a meeting at 7 p.m. today at city hall, 140 E. Liberty St., to propose new ordinances and review existing ordinances.

Health board meeting

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Health will have a meeting at 1 p.m. today in the first floor waiting room of the Trumbull County Combined Health District building, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE.