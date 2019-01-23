Boardman woman says she was robbed at gunpoint

A Boardman woman alleges that she was robbed at gunpoint at her Schenley Avenue apartment Tuesday evening, according to police reports.

The victim told police that she met with the two suspects to sell them an iPad.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun, and they both fled, taking the victim’s phone and approximately $1,000 in cash, the victim told police.

She described one suspect as a black male about 5-feer, eight-inches tall, with gold lower teeth and about 30-33 years old.

She described the other suspect as a black male in his late 20s, slightly taller than the first suspect, with a beard and approximately 240 pounds.