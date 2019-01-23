BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Robert and Lisa Hird, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 21.
Matthew and Alexandra Roth, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 21.
St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Brittany Kuehn, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 12.
Lheda Liberatore and Matthew Wengerd, Niles, boy, Jan. 16.
Sonnie Summers Dye and Justin Dye, Andover, girl, Jan. 16.
Shannon Garner, Warren, girl, Jan. 16
John and Antoinette May, Warren, boy, Jan. 17.
David and Brittany Holliday, Warren, girl, Jan. 18.
Alysha Huff, Warren, boy, Jan. 19
Mishael Lauray, Warren, boy, Jan. 21.
