BIRTHS


January 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Robert and Lisa Hird, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 21.

Matthew and Alexandra Roth, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 21.

St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Brittany Kuehn, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 12.

Lheda Liberatore and Matthew Wengerd, Niles, boy, Jan. 16.

Sonnie Summers Dye and Justin Dye, Andover, girl, Jan. 16.

Shannon Garner, Warren, girl, Jan. 16

John and Antoinette May, Warren, boy, Jan. 17.

David and Brittany Holliday, Warren, girl, Jan. 18.

Alysha Huff, Warren, boy, Jan. 19

Mishael Lauray, Warren, boy, Jan. 21.

