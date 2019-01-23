Agenda Thursday

Girard school board, 4 p.m., Girard High School library, 1244 Shannon Road.

Jackson-Milton school board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mill Creek MetroParks, environment standing committee, noon, classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, building and sites committee, 2:30 p.m.; nominating committee, 3:30 p.m.; board of trustees, 4 p.m., Newport Library, 3730 Market St., Youngstown.

Western Reserve Transit Authority trustees, committee meeting, 9 a.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council Safety Committee, 5 p.m., caucus room, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

