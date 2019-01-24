2 business leaders vying to be Hubbard mayor

HUBBARD

Two Hubbard councilmen with years of business experience are vying to be the city’s next mayor.

Mayor John Darko, who has held the position since 2012, announced late last year that he will be retiring after his current term, which ends this year.

Councilmen Ben Kyle and Tim O’Hara are both running for mayor as Democratic candidates.

The next Hubbard mayor will take office in 2020. Feb. 6 is the filing deadline for candidates to run in the May 7 primary election.

Kyle, the city finance committee chairman, served as the 1st Ward councilman from 2013-16 and now serves as a councilman at large because he moved out of the ward.

He has been vice president of the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home since 2009, and worked at the family business since 1998.

O’Hara, 2nd Ward councilman, has served for 11 years, and is the chairman of the city safety committee. He has also owned the Rehab Placement Services, a company that helps disabled workers find re-employment or receive work training through worker’s compensation, since 2004.

