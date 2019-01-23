YSU hosting big-name lecturers this year

By AMANDA TONOLI

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will host a number of big-name people in the coming months for lectures at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Ron Cole, university spokesman, said YSU is committed to providing opportunities for students and people in the region “to engage in activities that educate and inspire.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring to Youngstown speakers who make us think, laugh and maybe even shed a tear or two,” he said.

Jackie LeViseur, YSU events director, agreed.

“The purpose ... is to bring social consciousness and to provoke thought and dialogue through inspirational lecturers,” she said. “We seek to bring in speakers of diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise to appeal to and challenge all audiences.”

The lectures are free and open to the public.

Tickets are available at stambaughauditorium.com.

Skeggs Lecture Series

The Skeggs Lecture Series will host Dan Abrams and Nancy Grace at 7 p.m. March 19.

Tickets will be available Feb. 4.

Dan Abrams is the founder of the Abrams Media Network, a best-selling author, the chief legal affairs anchor for ABC News and the host of the hit show “LivePD” on A&E Network. Previously, Abrams served as the general manager of MSNBC, hosted “The Abrams Report,” a nightly legal affairs program, and co-anchored “Nightline” on ABC News.

Nancy Ann Grace is an American legal commentator and television journalist. She was the host of “Nancy Grace” from 2005 to 2016, which was a nightly celebrity news and current affairs show on HLN, and of Court TV’s “Closing Arguments.”

Kevin Smith and Martin Sheen also will be joining the Skeggs Lecture Series at 7 p.m. July 5 and Oct. 16, respectively.

Tickets will be available beginning May 20 and Sept. 9 for Smith and Sheen.

Smith is an American filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic-book writer, author and podcaster.

He is famous for the comedy film “Clerks” (1994), which he wrote, directed, co-produced and acted in as the character Silent Bob of the Jay and Silent Bob duo.

Sheen is an award-winning actor, social activist and humanitarian.

Thomas Colloquium Series

Eddie George also will present at Stambaugh at 7 p.m. March 26.

George’s various enterprises include EGX Lifestyle, a health and wellness initiative that he started by partnering with the Professional Football Mothers Association; and multiple lateral events at his alma mater, Ohio State University.

Tickets will be available beginning Feb. 11.

Centofanti Symposium

There will be panel discussion on “Survival and Moving Forward” at 7 p.m. April 11 at Stambaugh featuring: Sue Klebold, mother of Dylan Klebold, the Columbine high school shooter; Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting; Kaitlin Roig, former Sandy Hook teacher; Angel Colon, survivor of the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting; and Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed by a white supremacist in Charlottesville.

Tickets will be available March 4.