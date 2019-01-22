Youngstown street crews faced challenges removing snow

YOUNGSTOWN — Heavy snow, breakdowns of its aging snow-removal fleet and people ignoring the city’s parking ban played roles in Youngstown’s challenge to plow streets even though employees worked round the clock, the city’s buildings and grounds commissioner said.

The street department, with workers on 12-hour shifts, wasn’t able to finish plowing the entire city until about 4 to 5 a.m. today, said Kevin Flinn, the commissioner. The workers continued to work on a second run right away, first focusing on main streets including pushing snow out of intersections and to spot salt, he said.

“It’s been an experience,” said Flinn about the major storm that dumped about a foot of snow on the Mahoning Valley. “It speaks volumes about what the guys in the street department do. They persevere. They’re working with old equipment and doing the best they can. The sheer volume of the snow was a challenge.”

About a foot of snow fell in the Mahoning Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

