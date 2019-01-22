Youngstown seeks inclusion coordinator for new amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN — The city is looking to hire a community engagement and inclusion coordinator to give Youngstown residents more of a voice in the riverfront entertainment complex that’s under construction as well as the Covelli Centre.

The person hired will gather community feedback and work to get people more involved with the entertainment facilities that include the 22-acre riverfront park and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater along the Mahoning River.

The position’s primary objective is to work directly with community groups, churches, neighborhood associations and downtown businesses to build relationships that result in the identification and production of programs, projects and events that interest city residents, according to the job application.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com