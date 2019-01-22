Youngstown Muni Court pretrial diversion program is working

YOUNGSTOWN — David Magura of the city municipal court’s Probation Department and Judge Carla Baldwin say the trial run of the pretrial diversion program the court adapted for 2019 worked better than hoped.

Magura said the program was given a test run during the later months of 2018. Workers screen defendants who are jailed to be arraigned in the court for misdemeanors or non violent felonies to determine what kind of bond they should receive, as well as what types of services they need while their case makes it through the court system.

Of those arraigned, just one person failed to show up for their follow up court appearance, Magura said.

Judge Baldwin said the program is part of efforts by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reform the bond system in the state, and it was emphasized when she received judge’s training before taking the bench in 2018.

