SCHOOL CLOSINGS | 'Unsafe travel conditions' cancel school Wednesday for Youngstown students
YOUNGSTOWN
There is no school for Youngstown City School students Wednesday because of "unsafe travel conditions," a news release states.
Teachers and staff, however, must report for professional development.
Bus drivers and bus aides are excluded from this professional development and need not report. Teachers and all other staff should watch their email later today for information about where to report for tomorrow's professional development.
