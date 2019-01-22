SCHOOL CLOSINGS | Boardman now closed for the day
BOARDMAN — A late reversal this morning in school closings: Boardman schools are now closed for the day, after first stating that the district would be on a two-hour delay.
A statement from the district: "Boardman School District will be closed today, January 22. Superintendent Saxton apologizes for the late change. We experienced unexpected problems with busing this morning, due to the frigid temperatures."
