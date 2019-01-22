Ryan criticizes transgender ruling

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision today to allow President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban to go to effect.

The court didn’t rule on the merits of the case, but allowed the ban to be enforced while lower courts handle it.

“Make no mistake, today’s SCOTUS decision makes us less safe and less military ready,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “Transgender service members have already been serving our country bravely and openly for over two years, and now this decision throws their futures into limbo. President Trump’s transgender ban was and always will be discriminatory and disgraceful, without any real evidence to why transgender people shouldn’t be in our military. He likes to talk about respecting the troops, but this is far from it. As a member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I will make sure we never turn our backs on those who put their lives on the line for our country and our freedoms. This fight isn’t over.”