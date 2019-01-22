Police: Women used fake money to buy at 9 local stores

BOARDMAN

Two women were arrested Friday, accused of using counterfeit money to make purchases at nine local stores, according to police reports.

Gaelle Closeille, 23, and Rolanda Lampkin, 24, both of New York, are charged with receiving stolen property and theft. Closielle is also charged with drug abuse when police found marijuana in her purse.

Police recovered 42 fake $100 bills and more than $1,200 in cash when they searched Closeille and Lampkin, the report said.