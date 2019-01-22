BREAKING: HOERIG TRIAL | She says husband had fetishes and was controlling

Police: Women used fake money to buy at 9 local stores


January 22, 2019 at 3:18p.m.

BOARDMAN

Two women were arrested Friday, accused of using counterfeit money to make purchases at nine local stores, according to police reports.

Gaelle Closeille, 23, and Rolanda Lampkin, 24, both of New York, are charged with receiving stolen property and theft. Closielle is also charged with drug abuse when police found marijuana in her purse.

Police recovered 42 fake $100 bills and more than $1,200 in cash when they searched Closeille and Lampkin, the report said.

