Mike Thompson chosen as new Poland councilman
POLAND
Village council selected Mike Thompson to fill the seat vacated by Leah Wilson at a special meeting Tuesday.
A lifelong Poland Village resident, Thompson is a litigation attorney who previously chaired the Poland Village Planning Committee and was president of the Poland Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence.
Thompson stated that he intends to run for the seat when it is up for election in November.
