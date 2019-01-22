Lowellville Village Ordinance Committee meets Wednesday night
LOWELLVILLE — The village ordinance committee will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at city hall, 140 E. Liberty St., to propose new ordinances and review existing ordinances.
