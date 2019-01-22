Lowellville Village Ordinance Committee meets Wednesday night


January 22, 2019 at 7:14p.m.

LOWELLVILLE — The village ordinance committee will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at city hall, 140 E. Liberty St., to propose new ordinances and review existing ordinances.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000