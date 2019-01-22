Free healthy eating program offered

HOWLAND

Healthy Eating for You, a free program sponsored by Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley and led by a registered dietitian, will address portion size, reading and understanding nutrition labels, and learning to eat mindfully.

The program is from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Howland Medical Center, 1932 Niles-Cortland Road NE. To register, call 330-480-3070.

Board of health offers free pregnancy tests

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering free pregnancy tests from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority’s Victory Estates, 690 Magnolia Ave. No appointment is needed, and immediate proof of pregnancy is provided

Health board staff members will provide free, confidential pregnancy tests and help pregnant women connect to the community, social, and health care services they need to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

For information, call 330-270-2855, ext. 128.

UPMC program lends medical equipment

FARRELL, PA.

MERP is a UPMC Horizon medical equipment lending program with storefronts in Farrell and Greenville, Pa.

Residents in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio can use medical equipment and return it when they are well enough to do without it, so that the circle of service can continue.

All equipment is donated and then serviced by volunteers.

Contact numbers are 724-589-6377 or 724-347-6377 to donate and recycle or to receive needed medical equipment free.

New SRMC website more user-friendly

SALEM

Salem Regional Medical Center recently launched a redesigned website that can be reached at www.salemregional.com. It is designed to be more user-friendly and easier to view on mobile devices like smartphones and tablets,” said Michele Hoffmeister, SRMC director of public relations,

In addition to services offered, the site offers maps and directions, hospital publications, online bill paying and a patient portal for SRMC patients to securely access portions of their electronic health records.