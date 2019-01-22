Event at planetarium

YOUNGSTOWN

Crowds are expected to be big as the Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State University presents “Rock the Dome Weekend” on Saturday and Sunday, featuring high-tech “milk drop” visuals and the music of several legendary classic rock bands.

The shows are 40 to 50 minutes in length. Admission is free, but donations of $1 or $2 per person are encouraged. The planetarium will distribute tokens to folks waiting in line to insure everyone who wants a seat, gets a seat. After each show, the theater will be cleared before the next show.

The shows feature the planetarium’s new SkySkan Definiti Theater System and the new video system called Milk Drop, containing nearly 100 unique, trippy, full dome visualizations that dance to the music.

For details, visitwbplanetarium.org/rockthedome or call Curt Spivey, planetarium engineer/producer, at 330-941-7279 or clspivey@ysu.edu.

Orchids exhibition to open at Fellows

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks will host its “Jewels of Winter” exhibit, a celebration and display of orchids at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., from next Tuesday through March 3.

This year’s theme will showcase orchids interspersed among Valley artifacts, paying homage to its industrialist roots. Participants are encouraged to take cameras. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions and information, call 330-740-7116.

Dad-daughter dances

BOARDMAN

Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, will host its 16th annual Father-Daughter Princess Dance at the Lariccia Family Community Center. Fathers or father figures who have daughters age 5 to 12 can enjoy an evening of dinner, a professional photo, crafts and dancing.

This semiformal dance will take place six nights: Feb. 8 and 9 from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 14-16 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the park office or by phone at 330-726-8105 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at boardmanpark.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance; none will be sold at the door. Cost for Boardman residents is $40 per couple or $50 for nonresidents. An additional Boardman resident child will cost $20 or $25 for nonresidents.

For information, visit boardmanpark.com or call 330-726-8105.