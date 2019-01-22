Canfield man faces charge of felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN

A 64-year-old Canfield man faces a charge of felonious assault after police say he hit three people.

Police said Lannie Tackett of West Main Street struck a woman in the face and head on South Ridgeway Avenue about 1:35 a.m. Monday after she said she wasn’t interested in having a romantic relationship with him. Police said Tackett also hit the woman’s male roommate, who has a medical condition that leaves him frail.

A police report states that a neighbor came over to help and was attacked by Tackett. The neighbor defended himself by hitting Tackett leaving the Canfield man lying on the ground in the driveway with severe facial injuries, the report states.