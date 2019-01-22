Agenda Wednesday


January 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Wednesday

Campbell school board, 6 p.m., room 310, Memorial High School, 280 Sixth St.

Mill Creek MetroParks, horticulture standing committee, 6 p.m., Birch Hill Cabin, McCollum Road, Youngstown.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000