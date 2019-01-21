TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Natalie M. Schoonover, 20, and Kirk D. Zellers Jr., 23, both of Bristolville.

Julie M. Purkis, 35, and Christopher L. Wenhold, 45, both of Niles.

Skye M. Collins, 27, and Eric M. Freeman, 37, both of Girard.

Jenna M. Waller, 26, of Mineral Ridge, and Skyler J. Hodges, 26, of Farmdale.

Roger L. Cope Jr., 48, and Heather L. Snyder, 43, both of Warren.

Karen Y. Nelms, 48, and Jimmy M. McGaha, 69, both of Warren.

Clarence W. Ashby, 81, of Youngstown, and Donna J. Faiola, 68, of Hubbard.

Dissolutions Asked

Jessica Kashmer and Jamie Kashmer.

Sydney Reid and Daniel Reid.

Faith Swegan and Adam Swegan.

Ray Miller and Tammy L. Miller.

Divorces Asked

Kristen Vanoverbeke v. Kevin Vanoverbeke Jr.

Carol S. Burns v. Antony Burns.

Felicia A. Woods v. Brandon J. Woods.

Samantha Hilty v. Timothy Hilty.

Michele Stere v. Jason Stere.

Pia Morris v. Robert L. Earhart II.

Cynthia A. Berry v. R. Brian Berry.

Deborah G. Cash v. Ronald J. Carl Sr.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Ann R. Johnson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robin L. Bufwack et al, tax foreclosure

Sam Lamancusa v. Sherman L. Holbrook et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Elva L. Gummo et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Nathan S. Greathouse et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Roger K. Bianco et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Yvonne L. Wynn et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James M. Shannon Jr. et al, foreclosure.

New Residential Mortgage Loan v. Mohammand Rashid et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Shane Setting et al, foreclosure.

C&K Petroleum Products Inc. v. Amjad Al Refaie et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Danielle Martin et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Amy N. Carano et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Justin Griffin et al, foreclosure.

Cortland Savings and Banking Co. v. unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Braggs Auto v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Western Reserve Mutual Casualty Co. v. Shane E. Munnell, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Jaspar Johnson, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Darren Snyder, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Brandon Anderson, other civil.

Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Charles Good, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Michael T. Raub, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Maegen Postiy, other civil.

Capital One NA v. Cynthia L. Hancharik, other civil.

Darcell A. Dardie v. Mark A. Owen et al, other civil.

Jane List v. Mark J. Hyde, other civil.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Olanyanju Ladejo et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Vicky Call, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mark Noark, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Thomas, other civil.

Michelle Krisher et al v. Macys Inc. et al, other torts.

Rocky Natale v. David Thomas et al, other torts.

George Gerrity v. James Buzzacco, other torts.

April Rader v. Community Bus Services Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Rosemary Cool v. Venture Plastics Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Elsie Holloman v. Hertz Transporting Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Norman P. Zebosky v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Jason K. Loomis v. Trumbull County et al, workers’ compensation.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Rigoberto Angel, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Abeer LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ainsley Imprints LLC, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jonathan Beckner et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bodor Law Offices LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Daniel Brainard, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. James D. Campbell, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. CDC Sales and Service, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Brenda A. Conley, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Gregory Emerson, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Daniel Engle, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Brian Evensen, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Furniture Decor & More LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ronald V. Fiore, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Green Computer Doctor LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Darwish Itaf, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Michael G. Kringeta et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Lady Bugs Unlimited LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Norman J. Mace, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Cary D. McLaughlin, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Auto Repair LLC, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Corey R. Nezbeth, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Niles Mirror & Glass Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Nolby Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Northeastern Alarm, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Patrick Poole, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Leelana N. Provitt, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Stephanie A. Reiner, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tami M. Romesberg, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Andrew J. Schenker, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Danielle Stevens, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tiffany Stewart, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Renee R. Stofira, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. KAX Corp., money (2).

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Shop on Liberty Street LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Town Centre Beverage Shoppe, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Vapors Dream LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Scott A. Wallace, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Vicki L. Shorts, money.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Donald Walker, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Pamela A. Snyder, money.

Second Round LP v. Antony Norman, money.

MB Asset Management Co. v. Bryon M. Swauger et al, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kenneth Miller, money.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Amy Patrick, money.

Discover Bank v. Anna Palmer, money.

Discover Bank v. Sarah E. Poser, money.

Discover Bank v. Heather N. McCaslin, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. New Life Fellowship Church of God in Christ, money.