Stambaugh to mark School Choice Week

YOUNGSTOWN

Stambaugh Charter Academy, 2420 Donald Ave., will host local families and community organizations at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event, which is open to the public, will celebrate school choice and showcase high-quality options throughout the community.

Several past and present students will be speaking about the difference school choice has made in their lives. This celebration coincides with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states. For information, contact Kimberly Williams at 330-360-7768 or 73.kwilliams@nhaschools.com.

Community meeting slated in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS

The Newton Township comprehensive plan committee will have a community meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Newton Falls High School auditorium, 907 Milton Blvd., to seek public comment on the developing the plan.

Rachel McCartney, an economic development analyst at Youngstown State University, will review goals identified in the recent community survey. Public input is requested to help identify action items and a plan to accomplish the goals.

Chaney High Class of ’57 to meet Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Chaney Class of 1957 will meet at noon Wednesday at Davidson’s in Cornersburg. Classmates and friends are welcome.

Community watch

YOUNGSTOWN

Lincoln Knolls Community Watch will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the East Branch Library, 430 Early Road. The guest will be a representative from the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp.

MLK event set at KSU

KENT

Angela Rye, principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, is the keynote speaker for Kent State University’s celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Kent Student Center Ballroom.

Rye is a prominent political strategist, lawyer and advocate for positive change in the political proces. Rye offers regular on-air commentary for several media outlets including BET, CNN, MSNBC and TV One. From 2011-2013, she served as executive director and general counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus for the 112th Congress.

Robotics scrimmage set

COLUMBIANA

Crestview School District will host a robotics scrimmage for area middle-school and high-school teams beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the high-school gymnasium, 44100 Crestview Road.

Attendees may enter through the events or gym entrance at the rear of the building. Seating will be available in the balcony area, and visitors will receive a badge upon signing in. Students from 10 Columbiana County schools will bring science, technology, engineering and math skills to life by designing, building and programming a robot to navigate a course and perform tasks.