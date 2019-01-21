KING HOLIDAY | What’s open, what’s closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed today for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City, county, state and federal offices: Closed. No mail delivery.

Schools: Youngstown, Boardman, Struthers, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, New Castle, Youngstown Diocese, closed.

Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State at Trumbull, Eastern Gateway Community College, closed.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Regular schedule.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County; Warren-Trumbull; Kinsman Free Public Library; Girard Free Library; Bristol Public Library; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles; closed. Newton Falls Public Library, Hubbard Public Library, regular schedule.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One; Cortland Banks; Farmers National Bank; First National Bank; Chemical Bank, Warren; Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles; Home Savings & Loan; Huntington Bank, Austintown; Key Bank; PNC Ohio; PNC Pennsylvania; closed.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Ohio Valley Waste, City of Youngstown, Waste Management, regular schedule; Warren City Environmental Services, closed, services delayed one day.