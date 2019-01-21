Family saved after falling into lake ice

Staff report

CORTLAND

A family of seven, two adults and five children, some of whom went through the ice into the frigid water while ice fishing in a shanty on Mosquito Lake at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, were rescued by others ice fishing nearby.

The family’s identity was not released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the accident that occurred about 15 feet from a dock near the Mosquito Lake Marina.

Family members were transported to a hospital for evaluation, said an ODNR spokesman. The cause of the accident is unknown, he said.