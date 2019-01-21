Continue MLK's march toward justice

A Vindicator editorial

A sad and ironic reality once again permeates America

on this federal holiday dedicated to the life and teachings of civil-rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For far too many in the Mahoning Valley and in the nation, the third Monday of January rises as just another day to sleep in, another day off work or another day to catch up on neglected personal tasks. This year, many no doubt will use it as an unexpected opportunity to recover from the weekend wrath of Winter Storm Harper that dumped a foot or more of snow on much of the region.

To be sure, special events in Youngstown, Warren and elsewhere appropriately have been taking place this weekend to memorialize the man and preserve his dream. But given that many continue to perceive MLK Day mistakenly as a “black” holiday, a key part of the holiday’s intent in uniting all Americans behind King’s vision of colorblind justice for all remains elusive.

Today’s holiday, like the man it honors, must espouse inclusiveness as a key tool to effect positive changes in a land where hate-inspired injustices continue to run rampant.

If King were still alive today, he would have turned 90 this month. He likely would be pleased by some of the advances in opportunities for African-Americans and other people of color. He, however, would be saddened by the rigid racial

divide that persists in this country and by the upswing in hate-inspired violence toward minority groups in recent years.

Chances are good, however, he would not be surprised. After all, King clearly recognized that the journey to human progress never follows a neat linear path.

As he so eloquently put it in a 1961 address at New York University, “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. … Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”

King, of course, himself escorted America through many giant steps of lasting positive change for our society. That is why this day in his honor remains the only national holiday dedicated to a private-sector American.

But he also clearly realized that setbacks would be inevitable along that monumental and tiring trek.

Indeed the challenges, goals, values and dream that King so passionately espoused did not die that early April 1968 evening on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., where he was shot to death. Many more steps lie ahead in the journey that King merely began.

ADVANCE KING’S JOURNEY

On today’s holiday, the 33rd official national observance of MLK Day, all should take time to advance that journey.

Reflect not only on the man but on his noble ideals of tolerance, diversity, acceptance and community building. Let those principles seep deeply into one’s mindset. Then transform those ideals into meaningful actions.

Sadly, that work won’t be easy. A resurgence of open hatred, intolerance and bigotry has raised its ugly head in recent months and years in our nation and state. It is perhaps most visible in the ongoing and often xenophobic debate over immigration into this country that has sparked a monthlong partial shutdown of the U.S. government with no end in sight.

In our own state, challenges also loom large. A 2018 study by financial website Wallet Hub painted an unflattering picture of race relations in Ohio. It found, for example, Ohio ranked a lowly 37th in achieving meaningful racial integration. It ranked 39th – well below former Jim Crow states of the Deep South – in the degree of racial progress it has achieved in recent years. And it placed 47th highest among the 50 states in the size of the gap between unemployed whites and blacks.

Toward narrowing those divides and healing many festering racial wounds, Ohioans and Americans of all ilks should heed the inspirational appeals of the Atlanta-born Baptist minister we honor today.

Those appeals encouraged Americans of good will to do their part to assist the most vulnerable, the most isolated and the most downtrodden among us. In so doing, we could build what King called “beloved communities” across the US.

Those appeals also inspired the National Day of Service, which is an official part of today’s MLK Day observances in all 50 states. In many parts of the country, organized activities accompany this day of service.

Valley residents wishing to take part in that effort can join representatives of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. today from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Cameron Avenue in Youngstown for a day of cleaning up and securing abandoned properties in the Lansingville neighborhood.

But such collective action for the common good must not be limited to one day each year. In actively engaging ourselves every day of the year, King’s still-evolving dream for social justice for all will never be allowed to fade from our collective consciousness.