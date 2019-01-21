Apartment struck by fire in Liberty
Staff report
LIBERTY
An apartment fire was reported to the Trumbull County 911 Center in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Drive at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
It was not clear from the call if the side-by-side apartments were occupied; however the caller reported hearing screaming.
It was reported by Liberty fire officials to Trumbull 911 that everyone was out of the structure. No injuries were reported.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.