Apartment struck by fire in Liberty


January 21, 2019 at 12:05a.m.

Staff report

LIBERTY

An apartment fire was reported to the Trumbull County 911 Center in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Drive at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

It was not clear from the call if the side-by-side apartments were occupied; however the caller reported hearing screaming.

It was reported by Liberty fire officials to Trumbull 911 that everyone was out of the structure. No injuries were reported.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000