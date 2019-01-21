Agenda Tuesday


January 21, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Tuesday

Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District, special meeting, 10:30 a.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

Austintown Township trustees, special meeting, 5 p.m., 82 Ohltown Road.

Columbiana Exempted Village Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Columbiana High School media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Coitsville Township trustees, police personnel and work study meeting, 2 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Lordstown, water and sewer department special meeting at 4 p.m., village council meeting at 6 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Poland Village Council, special meeting, 6 p.m., village hall, 308 S. Main St.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority annual meeting, 5 p.m., blue room A, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000