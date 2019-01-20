BUSINESS DIGEST || Vineyards at Pine Lake earns spot on quality wine list

Vineyards at Pine Lake earns spot on quality wine list

COLUMBIANA

The Vineyards at Pine Lake has been recognized by the Ohio Quality Wine program for its Vineyard White, a white blend made from four estate grown grapes.

In order for a wine to be eligible for the list, it must contain 90 percent Ohio-grown grapes and pass a sensory and chemical analysis.

The wine is available at the Vineyard’s tasting room and will be available at the Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium on Jan 26.

The Ohio Quality Wines program was established in 2007 by the Ohio Grape Industries Committee and the Viticulture and Enology Program at the Ohio Agriculture Research and Development Center.

Scandals hamper Wells Fargo’s profits

NEW YORK

Wells Fargo, the consumer banking giant, said its fourth-quarter profits fell slightly last week as the bank remains restrained by federal regulators, who put a tight leash on it after years of scandals and missteps.

The San Francisco-based bank said it earned a profit of $6.06 billion in the last three months of 2018. That is down from $6.15 billion in the same period a year earlier. The results did beat analysts’ expectations.

Wells Fargo has been in a multiyear attempt to turn itself around after years of scandals in nearly every part of its business.

Federal regulators have fined the bank billions of dollars for violating consumer- protection laws, and the Federal Reserve a year ago restrained Wells Fargo from growing any larger than its current size until the bank can prove it’s a better-run company.

Jewelry stores make $11M settlement over credit practices

NEW YORK

Officials say some well-known jewelry stores that promote sparkling romance engaged in credit practices that consumers might not love.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced last week an $11 million settlement with Ohio-based Sterling Jewelers Inc.

The settlement involves several brands, including Kay Jewelers and Jared The Galleria of Jewelry.

It resolves claims that consumers were signed up for store credit cards and enrolled in credit insurance without their knowledge or consent. It also says the terms of store cards were misrepresented.

YouTube revises policy, bans some prank videos

SAN BRUNO, Calif.

YouTube is trying to prevent otherwise bright people from doing dangerous things.

The video-sharing network owned by Google is cracking down on harmful or dangerous pranks.

Updated policies no longer allow challenges that present “an apparent risk of death” and ban content featuring children “participating in dangerous challenges that pose an imminent risk of injury or bodily harm.”

YouTube also says it is drawing the line on content that “intends to incite violence or encourage dangerous or illegal activities” that have a risk of serious harm or death. They include bomb making or pranks that put people in physical danger.

A recent “Bird Box challenge” featured videos of people engaging in activities while blindfolded.

Associated Press