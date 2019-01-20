VINDICATOR LOVE STORY CONTEST - Strangers in the knight

Valentine’s Day is weeks away. That means it’s time for area romantics to pull out their laptops and iPads to compete for a chance to win one of three prizes in The Vindicator’s 11th annual Valentine Love Story Writing Contest. It’s the perfect way to have some fun while trying to make your Valentine’s Day a little sweeter.

To participate, complete this fictitious story with a romantic, happily-ever-after ending – using 750 words or fewer. Just borrow Cupid’s bow and arrow and take aim at this year’s story.

And the story begins ...

As their horses thundered down the Renaissance fair jousting field, Sir Hal considered his options.

Should he aim high on the breastplate, where his lance might strike the shield and be deflected harmlessly? Should he aim low, where he might strike below the waist and be disqualified? Should he deliberately strike the shield, so that his opponent would have more difficulty lifting it on the next pass?

Hal had a split-second to decide. The reigning champ opted to keep it simple. He aimed right for the center of the breastplate.

CRASH!!!

Hal barely managed to deflect the incoming lance. But his own lance struck his opponent square in the chest and shattered, the foe taking all of the impact with silent, motionless stoicism.

Hal had never seen someone so strong, so confident in the saddle. He knew that there was no way he could defeat this foe, but he had to try.

But on his third pass, Hal was unseated. Victory would wait for another year.

Hal lay gasping on the ground as his foe wheeled the enormous horse around toward Hal, dismounted, and graciously offered him a hand up. Hal accepted, stood, and faced his opponent.

Hal offered his hand, conceding defeat. The crowd roared as these two plate-clad titans clasped hands like the excellent sportsmen they were.

Hal shouted above the din, “Might I look upon the face of so mighty a knight as to unseat the reigning champion?”

His opponent said nothing, but simply offered the audience a wave.

Hal again asked, “Please, might I have the honor of looking thee in thine eye?”

Once again, his foe said nothing.

“Thrice I ask and done, Sir Knight –”

“Dame!” the knight replied.

“I beg your pardon?”

“My title, good sir, is ‘Dame,’” the knight replied. With that, she deftly removed her helmet and arming cap, allowing her golden locks to fall. Offering Hal a dazzling smile under stunning gray eyes, she continued, “Dame Charlotte, at your service.”

HOW DOES THIS STORY END?

It’s up to you. Using no more than 750 words, finish it with a clever ending that sets your entry apart from the others for a chance to win one of these prizes:

FIRST PLACE

$100 gift certificate to Sunrise Inn.

SECOND PLACE

$50 gift certificate to Sunrise Inn.

THIRD PLACE

$25 gift certificate to Sunrise Inn.

DETAILS

You have until midnight Friday, Feb. 1 to email your entry to society@vindy.com.

Our judges will pick their favorite three versions.

Don’t forget to include your name and phone number at the end of your story. The winners will be notified by phone so they have time to pick up their prizes before Valentine’s Day.

The three winners and their entries will be published Feb. 10.

The beginning of this year’s love story was written by The Vindicator’s Vijay Welch.