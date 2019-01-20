Ohio Channel mini documentary on Trumbull Courthouse available online

Staff report

WARREN

A mini-documentary on the Trumbull County Courthouse filmed last July for the Ohio Channel is now available for viewing on the Ohio Channel’s web site at http://bit.ly/2AS4diF. Search “Trumbull County” to find it.

The segment is part of a series being filmed on the courthouses of Ohio. The Ohio Channel is a public-broadcasting station headquartered at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

The eight-minute video features stunning photography and video of the 1895 structure and interviews with Meghan Reed, director of the Trumbull County Historical Society; Trumbull County Probate Judge James Fredericka; and area historian Wendell Lauth.

The video, which notes the building has been called the Rock Palace, provides details on famous Trumbull County natives who worked in the building.

One is Clarence Darrow, whom Fredericka called the the “most famous laywer in American jurisprudence.” Another is Harriet Taylor Upton, treasurer of the National Women’s Suffrage Association, which had its headquarters in the courthouse a couple of years at the start of the last century.

The video also mentions Niles native and American president William McKinley and Warren-born musician David Grohl, after whom David Grohl Alley is named.