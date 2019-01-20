Leaky roof postpones YSU-NKU women's game

— A roof leak at Beeghly Center forced the postponement of today's women's basketball game between Youngstown State and Northern Kentucky.

YSU spokesman John Vogel said the game has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday at Beeghly Center.

The game was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today, but two containers were situated on the court near the YSU bench to collect water leaking from the ceiling.

Both teams warmed up as part of their normal pregame routines, but the game never began.

After delays of 30 minutes and then another 20 minutes and ongoing discussions between YSU and NKU officials and game officials, the decision was made that the game would not be played today.