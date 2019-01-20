Lawrence Co. UW fundraising campaign underway

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The annual United Way of Lawrence County fundraising campaign has reached 63 percent of its $450,000 goal.

The UW Campaign Cabinet recently hosted its third report meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., to give an account on the funds raised to date from various businesses.

These funds impact families across the county for the 19 nonprofit agencies that provide more than 45 programs in the area, according to a UW news release.

The campaign cabinet solicits businesses and individuals, along with the traditional workplace campaign solicitation for contributions in reaching the goal. The funds raised stay in the county. Gayle Young is UW executive director.

The campaign agency speaker was Scott Campbell, unit director, and an employee for Lark Enterprises.

Donations included Duquesne Light employees, $845; Residential Mailings, $3,000; Wilmington Area School District employees, $220; Eat n’ Park Corp. and employees, $1,046; Haney’s Furniture, $500; Bible Way Church of God In Christ, $250; Eckles employees, $1040; Arnett Carbis Toothman employees, $2,144; Giant Eagle Corp., $2,456; Shenango School District employees, $330; Union Area School District employees, $100; and New York Blower Corp., $1,000.

Special recognition was given to the Stramba Farm & Fiber Studio, The Jacqueline House, Cialella & Carney and Reed’s Services along with two surprise donations valued at $500 for any individual donating $250 to the campaign. The grand prize is a Toyota 86 sedan donated by Preston Auto Group.

The next campaign report meeting is set for noon Jan. 30 at First Presbyterian Church. Donations can be made at www.uwlawcty.org or United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101 or by calling 724-658-8528.