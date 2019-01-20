Ky. park offers tours to view migrating sandhill cranes

LUCAS, Ky.

A Kentucky park is offering tours to view sandhill cranes as they stop in the state on their journey home.

The Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a statement that Barren River Lake State Resort Park is offering the tours Wednesday to Jan. 27. The statement says participants are allowed to get close to the birds as they migrate through the area.

Tours are led by naturalists from the Kentucky Department of Parks and participants have the option of taking a sunrise or sunset trip.

Registraton is required and the fee varies based on age. Tours include transportation, education sessions, a box lunch and a long sleeve T-shirt.

Vow-renewal certificates now available in Vegas

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas marriage records officials have begun offering commemorative wedding vow-renewal certificates for the first time.

A spokesman says a Certificate of Vow Renewal costs $21.

It’s not an official or legally binding document, but it will say how long the couple has been married, include the location of their vow-renewal ceremony and can be signed and stamped by the clerk.

The county brands Las Vegas as the wedding capital of the world.

The Clerk’s Marriage License Bureau issues about 80,000 marriage licenses annually and is typically the busiest in the nation.

N.M. museum has plans to move fighter jet to new home

ALAMOGORDO, N.M.

The German Air Force has donated one of its Tornado fighter planes to the New Mexico Museum of Space History.

The twin-engine combat aircraft is slated for permanent display on the museum grounds in Alamogordo. For the past several years, it has been in front of the German Air Force headquarters at Holloman Air Force Base.

“Moving the Tornado has presented our team with a set of very unique challenges,” Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll told the Alamogordo Daily News.

Officials say the aircraft will be one of three Panavia Tornados on public display in the United States. The other two are at the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz.

Hall of Fame to do sign language tours for hearing impaired

CANTON

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will begin offering American Sign Language tours for deaf or hard of hearing people.

As a part of the hall’s effort to be more inclusive, an ASL interpreter will be on hand for tours on the first and third Saturday of each month.

“This new programming will allow people of differing abilities to fully experience the Pro Football Hall of Fame and learn more about the game of football,” said Saleem Choudhry, Hall of Fame vice president of museum and exhibit services

The hourlong “Insider Tours” provide guests with interesting information behind the artifacts and exhibits that cannot be learned otherwise. An ASL interpreter from TRIAD Deaf Services Inc., a local nonprofit offering services to the deaf community, will accompany the hall’s docents on the designated tours to interpret for deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals.

Associated Press