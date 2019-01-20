Israeli journalist to speak Jan. 29 at JCC

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Consulate General of Israel will host “An Evening with Israeli Journalist Eldad Beck: A Conversation on Israel, European Politics and the Rise of Anti-Semitism” at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane.

Since 2002, Beck has served as the Berlin-based correspondent of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, covering Germany, Central Europe, and the EU, according to his biography provided in a news release.

He has also reported from Arab and Muslim countries, such as Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Afghanistan, about major events in the Middle East.

In 2009, Beck published his first book in Israel, “Beyond the Border,” about his experiences in those Arab countries, and in 2014, he published his second book in Israel, “Germany, at Odds,” questioning common perceptions of Germany today.

Born in Haifa in 1965, Beck studied Arabic and Islam at the Sorbonne University in Paris. He was the Middle East affairs correspondent of IDF Radio and the newspaper Hadashot, as well as the Paris-based correspondent of IDF Radio, the Jerusalem Report, the Jerusalem Post, and Israel’s Channel 2.

Between 1997 and 2000, Eldad was a project-coordinator in East Africa and the PA territories for an Austrian governmental organization and between 2000 and 2002 he was the Vienna-based correspondent of the Israeli daily Maariv.

A dessert reception will follow the presentation. The event is free, but registration is required. Contact Nancy Sentelik at 330-746-3251, ext. 108, or nsentelik@jewishyoungstown.org to register.