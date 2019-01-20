Greatest Turns 10 — Sponsor & Play invite

Merry Christmas from Greatest Golfer Central. The holidays brings the end of 2018 and the launch of 2019. That’s cool this year because we’re closer to this truth:

10 Summers of Greatest Golfer of the Valley.

10 Years. Our second 9 holes. (Not our back 9!). Our youngest Greatests next year were just starting to swing a club when Greatest launched. Below is your first look at the projected 2019 Greatest Turns 10 calendar.

Our friends from all these years are returning — Farmers National, The Lake Club, Mill Creek, Covelli Enterprises, Superior Beverage. All our other courses are coming back. New courses are joining. We hope you’ll come back. Take special note below of Friday, May 17 at The Links and also take note of Thursday, Aug. 15 at Tippecanoe.

We also hope some of you with businesses will help us grow. Our invite to you now is to look at your 2018 year-end budgets and 2019 promotions plans. Funding all of this golfsanity needs help. If you have room in your budget, think of Greatest. Email us now to craft a path.

We have created a host of low-cost sponsorships that start at $800 and proceed up to $3,000. All of them are varying levels of Greatest. All of them include your play in the 2019 Greatest. Just sponsor – and you are in.

Email Editor Todd Franko at tfranko@vindy.com for interest.

Greatest Turns 10 Season Opening 2-player Challenge Presented and hosted by The Links at Firestone

Friday, May 17, 3 p.m. Shotgun followed by evening dinner

• Invite field only. Event open to All Greatest Champions and partner, and all 2018 finalists and partner.

Details to come in 2019.

Greatest 2019 Juniors

— Tuesday, June 11 @ Pine Lakes @ 11 a.m. start (tee times)

— Tuesday, June 18 @ Avalon @ 1 p.m. start (tee times)

— Thursday, June 20 @ Reserve Run @ 9 a.m. start (tee times)

— Tuesday, June 25 @ Mill North @ 8 a.m. start (tee times)

— Tuesday, July 9 @ Salem Hills @ 11 a.m. start (tee times)

— Thurs, July 11 @ Tam O’Shanter @ 9a.m. Start — SHOTGUN!

GREATEST JUNIORS CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented and hosted by Avalon Lakes Golf & Club

July 19 at Squaw Creek (u17 only), 1 p.m. & July 20 at Avalon Lakes (u14 & u17), noon start.

GREATEST WEEK IN THE VALLEY presented by Covelli Enterprises

• Monday, Aug. 12 @ The Lake Club @ 1 p.m.

COORS LIGHT GREATEST SCRAMBLE CHAMPIONSHIP

• Wednesday, Aug. 14 @ Trumbull Country Club @ 9 a.m.

LADIES 2-PLAYER CHAMPIONSHIP

Shamble play with winners in Gross and Net.

• Thursday, Aug. 15 @ Tippecanoe Country Club @ 6 p.m.

LONG DRIVE & PAR 3 SHOOTOUTS

The best long and short shooters of Greatest go at it under the lights of Tippe.

• Friday, Aug. 16 @ Mill Creek @ 8 a.m.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANK 54-HOLE INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Aug. 17 play continues at 5 Valley country clubs.

FARMERS NATIONAL GREATEST GOLFER CHAMPIONSHIP

The Greatest 100 advance. Hosted by The Lake Club

Sunday, Aug. 18 starting at 9 a.m.