METRO DIGEST || Ex-Disney exec in residence at YSU

Ex-Disney exec to speak at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Jeanne Mosure, former senior vice president and group global publisher of Disney Publishing Worldwide, will present a keynote address titled “The Professional Journey” at noon Wednesday in Youngstown State University’s Williamson Hall.

Mosure has been named the first Executive in Residence of YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration and will share her expertise and experience with business students through class presentations, mentoring, coaching and speaking engagements. She also will work with business faculty on various projects and serve on the WCBA Business Advisory Council.

State Purple Star group to visit Fitch

AUSTINTOWN

The Ohio Department of Education Purple Star Committee will visit Fitch High School’s Purple Star Room at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to gather input from district officials and veteran and student groups on expanding the Purple Star Program, the district announced in a release.

The school’s room was re-purposed to serve students in military families and to host military-related events.

“We are honored that the Purple Star Committee reached out for a visit and look forward to having conversations on how to better serve our military-connected families,” Austintown schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca said.

The committee “awards schools that show major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military,” the release says.

The school received the department’s Purple Star Award in March, shortly before the room was unveiled.

Author to speak at Thiel MLK dinner

GREENVILLE, PA.

Thiel College will host its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner that will honor members of the Thiel community who embody the ideals of the late civil-rights leader. The event begins at 4 p.m. Monday in the Lutheran Heritage Room of the Howard Miller Student Center.

Dr. T. Leon Williams, author, ordained minister and educator, will be the keynote presenter. Williams wrote the books “The First-Year College Experience Handbook Strategies for Academic Success and Character Developments,” “Mentoring College Men to Lead the Next Generation of Young Scholars: The Blueprint for Developing Men of Character” and “The View from the Mountaintop.”

Podcasting studio

WARREN

A new podcasting studio is opening at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., downtown, Wednesday. The studio will be operated by the D5 Group and will offer studio space, equipment, sound engineering and post-editing services.

Newton Falls BOE

NEWTON FALLS

Newton Falls Board of Education will meet in special session at 8 a.m. Monday in the conference room, 909 1/2 Milton Blvd., to consider placing an income-tax issue on the May ballot.

Action is expected to be taken, according to a notice from the board.